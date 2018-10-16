PEORIA, Ariz. — The mother of the 12 year-old boy who was hit and killed by a pickup truck walking home wants changes at the intersection her son was crossing.

Kizzen James says a stop sign would make a difference at the intersection where her son Isaiah McGinnis was hit last Wednesday.

"There’s other children who live in that area that do cross that street every single day,” James said.

Peoria police say Isaiah was walking home from school Wednesday afternoon with his friend. A truck fatally struck Isaiah about 100 feet east of Peoria Avenue, near 77th Avenue.

Police say the driver was not impaired and is cooperating with investigators, but James still wants answers.

“No parent should have to go through this, all he had to do was just slow down,” said James, speaking about the driver.

Isaiah was the youngest of three children, raised by his single mother. James says he loved sports, especially basketball.

“Whatever he’d do, he’d do it 100 percent,” James said.

The seventh grade football team at Isaiah's school made ribbons to honor him and gave one to his mom.

“He was a good kid,” James said.

Isaiah was coming home early Wednesday, James said, since he won his football game Tuesday, there would be no practice.

“That was the worst feeling ever” James said, remembering the moment police knocked on her door to tell her what had happened.

Isaiah was a student at Santa Fe Elementary School. James says she just grateful for the outpour of support.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover Isaiah’s funeral expenses.

