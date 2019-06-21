PHOENIX — A Peoria mother was arrested early Thursday for allegedly leaving her 9-year-old son at a McDonald's and going to a casino, authorities said.

Stacy Rupp, 35, was arrested at the fast food chain near 91st and Olive avenues around 1 a.m. on charges of intentional child abuse and endangering a minor.

Court documents said a McDonald's employee called the police around 11 p.m. Wednesday, about an hour after Rupp allegedly dropped the boy off, to report an unattended child.

The boy, who was described by the employee as looking "dirty and disheveled," told the worker that his mother said she was "going to the casino and to a friend's house."

Rupp returned to pick up the boy and told the Peoria police officer she dropped the boy off so he could play while she shopped at a Fry's grocery store in the same parking lot.

She admitted to not exiting the car, allowing the boy to walk in unsupervised, not providing supervision for him and not giving him a cell phone or other means of communication in case of an emergency.

Court documents said Rupp made several comments about the boy, including "He drives me crazy and steals my money," while talking to the officer

The officer asked Rupp if she had any groceries from Fry's inside the car, which she did, but the eggs that she had in the car were not cold.

The officer then asked Rupp if she went to the Desert Diamond Casino in Glendale after she dropped the boy off, an accusation she initially denied but eventually admitted.

Video was also recovered of her walking into the casino around 8:30 p.m. and not leaving until about 10:30 p.m.

In court video, Rupp tearfully pleaded to a judge to allow contact with her son while awaiting her next hearing date.

"(He's) mama's boy, he's mama's boy," she said between tears. "I'm not away from him.

"It's going to be detrimental to my son, the separation anxiety."

Rupp was released on her own recognizance and is allowed to see her son. She will appear in court next July 3.