Peoria man dies after police shoot him for pointing gun at officers

Adrian Begay, 25, died on Sunday after Peoria police fired multiple gunshots at him during a domestic violence call near 83rd Avenue and Cholla Street.

PEORIA, Ariz. — A Peoria man died after police officers shot him for pointing a gun at them Sunday morning during a domestic violence incident.

Authorities say, Adrian Begay, 25, succumbed to gunshot wounds at the scene of a standoff with Peoria police in the 11600 block of North 79th Drive.

Peoria police had been called out at about 3:45 a.m. to reports of a suspect attempting to strangle someone.

According to Peoria police, Begay was armed with a gun and had been pointing it at his head. Two officers attempted to convince Begay to drop the weapon but he allegedly turned the gun toward the police.

Each officer at the scene fired at least one round, striking the suspect. No officers or bystanders were injured.

The Buckeye Police Department has been asked to investigate the officer-involved shooting and will be reviewing body-worn camera footage of the incident.

