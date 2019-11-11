PEORIA, Ariz. — We're honoring our veterans across the Valley and around the country. In Peoria, city leaders hosted a big ceremony to honor our nation's veterans. It's always a special day especially when a community gathers at Rio Vista Park near the new Senator John McCain Vietnam Veterans Memorial Plaza, where families can pay tribute to their loved ones who served.

"It's really recognizing their service to our country and making it special for them," Bill Moss with the City said.

He says pride and planning help honor our veterans.

"It's just a way for us to memorialize our veterans and the sacrifices that they have, we have just over 200 names on here, we have 17 families with multiple members, one family here has seven people who have all served," he added.

The "Honor Wall" etched with Veterans' names is just one of the symbols that signify their military service.

"The newest one is the Senator John McCain Vietnam Veterans Memorial Plaza, it's part of the Veterans Memorial, it's around our Huey Helicopter we got from Light Horse Legacy," Moss said.

A specific day to recognize the men and women who serve this country, although, a debt of gratitude is forever owed.