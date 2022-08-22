Roughly 700 students evacuated from Santa Fe Elementary in Peoria due to air conditioning failure

District officials said that the problems were not storm related, and the kids are en route to a cool space.

PEORIA, Ariz. — Roughly 700 students have been evacuated from Santa Fe Elementary School in Peoria after problems with the HVAC unit caused the school to reach unsafe temperatures.

Officials with the Peoria Unified School District announced the evacuation just after 9 a.m. Soon after, buses began to arrive on campus to take the kids to a safe, cool location.

By 11:00, officials said that all the students had been safely moved to Christ's Church of the Valley (CCV) on 700 West Happy Valley Road for parent pick-up.

Students had access to food and water, and the district said that parents were notified and given directions for pick-up.

As a community partner of Peoria Unified, CCV was fully equipped and prepared to help out with the emergency. District staff were on site to make sure the students got there safely, and knew what to do.

All after-school programs have been canceled for Santa Fe Elementary school, and officials have not given an estimated time for the HVAC to be repaired.

The district was clear that issues with the air conditioning were not related to storm damages from last week.

It remains to be seen if the campus will be open again on Tuesday.

