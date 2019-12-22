Every year, countless volunteers step up in our community to make the holiday special for those in need. On Saturday, the City of Peoria gave away more than $100,000 in gifts.

Hundreds, if not thousands of people showed up for A Day of Giving. Just inside the doors at Peoria Community Center, gifts for all ages littered dozens of tables. Santa oversaw the whole operation.

The only job left for parents and kids was to simply pick up presents and enjoy.

“It’s amazing,” one boy said. “It lets families who don’t have a lot of money get [gifts] for their children."

Kids received bikes, basketballs, stuffed animals and even drones.

All of this, including the fun outside, was made possible by countless volunteers’ hard work.

David Bell, for example, said he hasn’t slept in two days.

“It’s just great when you walk around and see the kids walking out and they’re super excited,” Bell said. “It’s just one of those feelings that you don’t get from anywhere else.”

The Peoria Fire Department got in on the action as well with firefighters cooking up food at the event.

“We’re having a great time with all the kids," Michael Selmer with the department said.

Adults too were all smiles.