PEORIA, Ariz. — Peoria councilmember Carlo Leone has announced his resignation effective Tuesday due to ongoing health issues, according to a statement from the city.

He has served on the city council for 20 years representing the Pine District.

“It has been the privilege of my life to serve the residents of Peoria, I am honored that residents have chosen me time and again to be their representative,” Leone said in the statement. “It is out of the greatest respect for my constituents and my unwavering support for the City that I have chosen to step aside. This job is too important to give anything less than 100 percent and unfortunately, I am no longer able to give that at this time.”

The council is expected to convene within the next 15 days to select an interim councilmember.