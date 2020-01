PEORIA, Ariz. — A man and a woman were treated after they walked into an Honor Health Urgent Care with gunshot wounds Sunday, the Peoria Fire-Medical Department said.

One of the patients was shot in the abdomen and the other was shot in the arm. Firefighters did not say which person sustained which injury.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting. MCSO said there are no details available at the moment.

This story will be updated when we learn more.