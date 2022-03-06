2 people rescued from nearly 20-feet-deep trench in Glendale

Fire crews are waiting for specialized responders to begin their rescue operation.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Two people have been rescued after falling in an 18-feet-deep and 3-feet-wide trench in Glendale, authorities said.

Crews with the Glendale Fire Department found a man in his 20's in the trench along with another person, who has not been identified.

Officials said one of the two victims was injured, but the other is unharmed.

The trench is located near Camelback Road and Citrus Road. Officials said the walls of the trench did not collapse inwards onto the two victims and firefighters were able to safely recover them with the help of Technical Rescue Team crews.

This is a developing story. Stay with us at 12 News for more information.

What is the Valley?:

“The Valley” is what locals call the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is considered the largest metropolitan area in the Southwest.

The Valley is made up of various major cities other than Phoenix, including:

Mesa

Chandler

Scottsdale

Tempe

Glendale

Surprise

Peoria

Gilbert

El Mirage

Avondale

Litchfield Park

Goodyear

Buckeye

Whether a city is in the “East Valley” or “West Valley” depends on where it is in relation to Phoenix.