Multiple people have been injured after a reported transformer fire at a Shell gas station near 67th and Olive avenues in Glendale.

Aerial footage from Sky 12 showed three injured people being loaded into air ambulance helicopters at the scene.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

A transformer seen in Sky 12 footage near the gas station's pumps showed signs of having been burned.

This is a developing story and we will update when more information becomes available.