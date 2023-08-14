Looting and lack of resources plaguing those on Maui

A viewer told 12News that her parents are dealing with looters and a major lack of communication.

PHOENIX — Amid the devastation in Maui caused by wildfires, people in the Valley are worried about their loved ones who live on the island.

Jamie Nelson shared the horrific details of what her parents and brother are going through as they try to help others on the island.

She said there is a lack of resources and people are not getting what they need. There's also concern that many people and pets could still be trapped, waiting for help to come.

Nelson said that friends of the family, the Petersons, have opened their home to those in need.

The Petersons shared upsetting videos from homeowners who lost everything to the flames. They are hopeful that help is on the way.

"We live in Napili-Honokowai, we're a little more north, so our house isn't one of the ones that went down," Trinity Peterson said.

The problem with having a home to go, she explained is that people are coming through and looting. She also said there's no direct leadership or communication.

Peterson added that most of the 50+ families they know lost all their belongings. They have filed for some sort of relief but haven't seen anything yet. They understand it's still early but the damage for them is done and they need help.

Peterson said after calling the island home for 23 years, it's incredibly difficult to explain the loss.

Plus, it gets worse, the difference between life and death was decided over the last several days by the flames, themselves.

"All of my kid's friends watching their siblings jump into the ocean and die, treading water with dead bodies. The animals that are still stuck and the people that could still be alive that need to be tended to, not knowing if we're going to be robbed if we go home," Peterson said.

Peterson said there was no warning to be ready for the worst of the wildfire because of little-to-no cell service along with broken sirens.

"It was mass confusion, there was no sounding of any alarms to help my friends get out."

Her hope now is to get the help reported to be heading to Hawaii. So far, even after filing for aid, she's seen nothing.

