People escape the heat at Lake Pleasant

In this heat, remember to take precautions while you enjoy fun in the sun.

ARIZONA, USA — It was a scorcher at Scorpion Bay and, simultaneously, it was the place to be if you are looking to beat the heat. But, even if you are headed to your favorite lake or pool, you are going to need to take a few safety precautions.

Rule number one: stay hydrated.

In fact, the National Weather Service recommends staying away from caffeine and sugary drinks altogether.

"We got another cooler full of water and stuff, plenty of ice, plenty of towels to wet us down, so we came a little prepared," two young men said.

Their first cooler was full of adult beverages, so they sought to strike a balance for better or worse.

The lake was busy with boats pushing off the docks in all directions. But according to the marina's general manager, people aren't just escaping the heat.

Boating is one of the few activities people can enjoy unrestricted in the midst of the pandemic.

"The boating industry...in general all around the country has remained extremely busy. Boat sales have been way up," Scorpion Bay Marina’s General Manager Cris McSparen said.

Home - Scorpion Bay Marina Experience Scorpion Bay at Lake Pleasant, Arizona Scroll Hear that? The lake is calling. Scorpion Bay is Arizona's premier floating playground, offering everything from daily pontoon and ski boat rentals to slips for harboring your yacht (or dinghy).

Back to the National Weather service’s safety precautions: eat small meals more often and dress for the heat.

It is hard to go wrong in a bathing suit. But if you can't swing that, wear light colors. And it's worth mentioning again, you can't have too much water.

"Some ice cold water and some sun," said another boater.