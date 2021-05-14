People are returning pets adopted during pandemic, Maricopa County animal control says

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control says in the last six weeks they've had a high number of dog returns. Now many are available for adoption.

A lot of people got four-legged friends while working from home, but now, lots of people are returning them. Maricopa County Animal Care and Control said they are at full capacity because people are returning their dogs.

Monica Gery, the public information officer for the shelter, said the trend has occurred in the last six weeks.

“We’ve noticed a large increase in animal surrenders,” said Gery.

So much so, that Maricopa County Animal Care and Control is booked until June for animal returns.

Gery said that wasn’t the case at the beginning of the year.

“People wanting to adopt and they wanted to spend more time at home with their pet,” said Gery.

But with more people getting back to normal behaviors are changing.

“People have less time, they don’t have the space of time or they’re not home much,” said Gery.

Gery is encouraging people to think long-term when adopting a dog. If a dog fits your lifestyle there are plenty available for adoption.