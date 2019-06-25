SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — People have been allowed back in their homes after a brush fire came close to taking over several homes in the northern Scottsdale area.

“I think we had three to four homes where we had impinged about 5 feet to the house before we could get it turned around. We had to evacuate some horses from stables and stalls. But, again, I feel very proud of the men and women out here. They were doing work on behalf of the citizens and I feel really good about the work they did today,” said assistant chief Ryan Freeburg of the Scottsdale Fire Department.

The Dale Lane fire started around noon and burned 15 acres.

Dynamite Road was closed for several hours Monday afternoon while a crew of about 100 firefighters worked to keep homes and lives safe.

RELATED: Brush fire north of Anthem possibly started by power transformer

“It was just crazy how close it was!” said Elizabeth Jimenez, who has lived in Scottsdale for five years. “We were a little bit worried, but it looks like they contained it pretty well, so we’re not that worried anymore.”

Crews contained the fire by about 3 p.m. and remained on scene to look for hot spots.

RELATED: Woodbury Fire now burning over 112,000 acres, 25% contained

RELATED: Here's how Arizonans can prevent wildfires