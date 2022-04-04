x
Penske truck hits car, kills driver on US 60

Authorities said the truck hit at least two vehicles on the highway Monday morning near 163rd Avenue.

PHOENIX — Authorities say a Penske box truck caused a multi-vehicle collision Monday morning on the U.S. 60 that killed a motorist. 

The truck hit a Toyota passenger vehicle near 163rd Avenue, causing the car to swerve into the median, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. 

The Penske truck additionally hit a Nissan Altima, killing the car's driver. A semi-truck also struck the Penske truck.

The Penske truck's driver was taken to the hospital. Two passengers in the Toyota were injured. 

DPS said investigators are determining whether impairment be have been played a factor in the collision.

The identity of the deceased driver was not disclosed.

Driving Safety Tips: 

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road. 

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website. 

ADOT's suggestions include: 

  • Don’t speed or drive aggressively 

  • Never drive while under the influence of substances 

  • Avoid distractions while driving 

  • Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same 

  • When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over 

  • Stay extra aware in work zones 

  • Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous 

Find more tips on the department's Driving Safety Homepage on ADOT's website here. 

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said. 

 