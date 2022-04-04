Penske truck hits car, kills driver on US 60

Authorities said the truck hit at least two vehicles on the highway Monday morning near 163rd Avenue.

PHOENIX — Authorities say a Penske box truck caused a multi-vehicle collision Monday morning on the U.S. 60 that killed a motorist.

The truck hit a Toyota passenger vehicle near 163rd Avenue, causing the car to swerve into the median, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The Penske truck additionally hit a Nissan Altima, killing the car's driver. A semi-truck also struck the Penske truck.

The Penske truck's driver was taken to the hospital. Two passengers in the Toyota were injured.

DPS said investigators are determining whether impairment be have been played a factor in the collision.

The identity of the deceased driver was not disclosed.

UPDATE: US 60/Grand Avenue EB remains closed at 163rd Avenue due to an earlier serious crash. The WB lanes are open.



There's no estimated time to reopen the EB lanes.#aztraffic pic.twitter.com/GiUuVO43qS — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 4, 2022

