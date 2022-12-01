These pelicans are taking a winter vacation at Gilbert's Riparian Preserve

Native to Canada and the Washington State area, the large, fresh-water birds find the Riparian Preserve has everything it needs.

GILBERT, Ariz. — Arizona has its share of unique wildlife; from scorpions to roadrunners and even Gila monsters. But out in Gilbert, there’s also a unique flock of water-loving birds that have decided to winter right here in the desert.

“The American White Pelican has been here at the preserve for a few months now,” said Kellie Elliot, Birder and Naturalist for the Town of Gilbert.

The large, freshwater birds migrated from the Pacific Northwest and Canada where their food is more likely under ice right now. They’ve been known to make stops in the southwest on their way to Central America and Mexico.

However, the preserve is like a fancy resort to this particular flock of pelicans who have decided to stay a little longer.

“We have that kind of perfect marsh landscape for them. They like shallower water to do their hunting,” said Elliot.

Unlike their saltwater counterparts off the California coast who dive for their meal, Elliot also said this species of pelican does "cooperative fishing."

“Pushing the fish towards each other so they can all scoop up and get their meal,” said Elliot.

Isabelle Bush came to Arizona from Washington State to visit family and checkout the local birds – she didn’t expect to see these familiar faces.

“Really a draw for all sorts of birds. A whole mosaic of habitats and it’s just a great place,” said Bush.

The pelicans can range in size from 10 to 30 pounds and their wingspan can extend 8 to 9 feet – they do keep their distance from people and like with all the wild animals in the preserve – the experts say don’t approach them.

“We keep this as a sanctuary for them and it is for us to enjoy as visitors,” said Elliot.

According to Elliot, the pelicans will probably hang around as long as they have their necessary resources and leave just before it starts getting hot – they don’t like the heat.

