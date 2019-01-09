PHOENIX - An 18-year-old woman was struck by a car while crossing McDowell Road near 41st Street Saturday night and died from her injuries, police said.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Saturday. The woman was not in a crosswalk, according to police.

The driver of the Chevrolet truck that hit the woman, a 21-year-old man, told officers he saw the woman just before the crash but he was not able to stop.

Police said the driver was determined to be impaired and he was cited for DUI and released. Police don't believe the driver was speeding.

The investigation is ongoing.