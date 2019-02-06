A pedestrian struck by a vehicle at the intersection of 51st and Sweetwater avenues Saturday night died at the scene, Phoenix police said.

Phoenix PD said around 9:30 p.m. 36-year-old Jerry Smith began crossing 51st Avenue eastbound, then northbound as the traffic light changed to green.

Smith was struck by a Chevy Silverado pickup traveling northbound in the curb lane, according to police.

Smith was pronounced death at the scene.

The driver of the Silverado was evaluated and it’s not believed speed nor impairment are a factor, police said.