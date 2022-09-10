Pedestrian struck by truck during hit-and-run in Mesa

The hit-and-run occurred at Broadway and Crimson Roads. The driver is still outstanding.

MESA, Ariz. — One person is in the hospital after being struck by a truck during a hit-and-run in Mesa on Sunday night.

A witness called saying a hit-and-run had occurred at the intersection of Broadway and Crimson roads between a truck and a pedestrian, the Mesa Police Department said.

When officers and medical personnel arrived on the scene they found the person lying on the ground. They began administering aid and the person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers said the suspect was driving a blue Chevy lifted pickup with a work rack in the bed of the truck.

The truck possibly has significant damage to the front end and the bumper may be hanging down, Mesa police said.

The intersection is shut down as officers investigate the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for further updates.

