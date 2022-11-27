x
Valley

Pedestrian struck and killed at Northern Avenue and I-17

Arizona DOT says the collision is blocking the HOV along with lanes one and two.

PHOENIX — One person is dead after being struck and killed by a vehicle in the southbound lanes of Interstate 17 near Northern Avenue Sunday night.

Arizona DPS say they received an initial report of a man lying on the road after being hit by the vehicle.

The collision is currently blocking the southbound HOV lane as well as lanes one and two of the I-17 near Northern Avenue.

At this time is unknown why the man was in the roadway. Southbound I-17 at Northern is closed until further notice.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to 12News for updates.

Deaths on Arizona roads

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

  • 2011: 825 deaths  

  • 2012: 821 deaths 

  • 2013: 844 deaths 

  • 2014: 774 deaths 

  • 2015: 895 deaths 

  • 2016: 952 deaths 

  • 2017: 1,000 deaths 

  • 2018: 1,010 deaths 

  • 2019: 982 deaths 

  • 2020: 1,057 deaths 

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road. 

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website. 

ADOT's suggestions include: 

  • Don’t speed or drive aggressively 

  • Never drive while under the influence of substances 

  • Avoid distractions while driving 

  • Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same 

  • When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over 

  • Stay extra aware in work zones 

  • Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous 

Find more tips on the department's Driving Safety Homepage on ADOT's website here. 

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said. 

