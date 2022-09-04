DPS: Pedestrian struck, killed in crash on I-10 at 91st Avenue

The eastbound lanes of I-10 are closed, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on a major Valley freeway Saturday night.

The crash happened on eastbound Interstate 10 at 91st Avenue just before 8 p.m.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route.

Officials said there is no estimated time to reopen the eastbound lanes. Westbound lanes are not affected.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided.

Driving Safety Tips:

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.

