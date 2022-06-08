x
Valley

Pedestrian struck, killed by car in West Phoenix

Phoenix police said a 37-year-old pedestrian was struck by an SUV near 51st Avenue and Camelback Road.

PHOENIX — A 37-year-old woman died after she was struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning in the West Valley. 

Phoenix police said Stephanie Spooner succumbed to injuries sustained from a hit-and-run crash reported near 51st Avenue and Camelback Road at about 3:30 a.m. 

The victim was hit by a dark-colored SUV that did not remain at the scene. 

Police are still investigating the incident and ask anyone with relevant information to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO (for Spanish speakers). 

Driving Safety Tips: 

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road. 

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website. 

ADOT's suggestions include: 

  • Don’t speed or drive aggressively 

  • Never drive while under the influence of substances 

  • Avoid distractions while driving 

  • Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same 

  • When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over 

  • Stay extra aware in work zones 

  • Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous 

Find more tips on the department's Driving Safety Homepage on ADOT's website here. 

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said. 

Deaths on Arizona roadways: 

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade: 

  • 2011: 825 deaths  

  • 2012: 821 deaths 

  • 2013: 844 deaths 

  • 2014: 774 deaths 

  • 2015: 895 deaths 

  • 2016: 952 deaths 

  • 2017: 1,000 deaths 

  • 2018: 1,010 deaths 

  • 2019: 982 deaths 

  • 2020: 1,057 deaths 