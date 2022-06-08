Pedestrian struck, killed by car in West Phoenix

Phoenix police said a 37-year-old pedestrian was struck by an SUV near 51st Avenue and Camelback Road.

PHOENIX — A 37-year-old woman died after she was struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning in the West Valley.

Phoenix police said Stephanie Spooner succumbed to injuries sustained from a hit-and-run crash reported near 51st Avenue and Camelback Road at about 3:30 a.m.

The victim was hit by a dark-colored SUV that did not remain at the scene.

Police are still investigating the incident and ask anyone with relevant information to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO (for Spanish speakers).

