Pedestrian struck, killed by car in West Phoenix

PHOENIX — A 37-year-old woman died after she was struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning in the West Valley.
Phoenix police said Stephanie Spooner succumbed to injuries sustained from a hit-and-run crash reported near 51st Avenue and Camelback Road at about 3:30 a.m.
The victim was hit by a dark-colored SUV that did not remain at the scene.
Police are still investigating the incident and ask anyone with relevant information to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO (for Spanish speakers).
Driving Safety Tips:
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.
"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.
ADOT's suggestions include:
Don’t speed or drive aggressively
Never drive while under the influence of substances
Avoid distractions while driving
Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same
When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over
Stay extra aware in work zones
Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous
"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.
Deaths on Arizona roadways:
Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:
2011: 825 deaths
2012: 821 deaths
2013: 844 deaths
2014: 774 deaths
2015: 895 deaths
2016: 952 deaths
2017: 1,000 deaths
2018: 1,010 deaths
2019: 982 deaths
2020: 1,057 deaths