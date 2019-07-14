PHOENIX - A 43-year-old woman was struck by a car and was pronounced dead on the scene near W. Indian School Road and 75th Avenue.

Police say Norah Jane Gonzales was in a crosswalk on Indian School Road when a car struck her. Gonzales was crossing mid-block south to north when she was hit by a Dodge Charger going eastbound.

Fire personnel pronounced Gonzales dead at the scene.

The driver of the car stopped and stayed at the scene. Impairment and speed are not believed to be factors in the crash, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.