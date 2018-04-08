A man suffered serious injuries in a hit-and-run crash at 7th Street and Interstate 10 in Phoenix on Saturday, Phoenix police said.

The crash occurred around 5:15 a.m. and closed the eastbound I-10 off ramp, according to police.

Police are searching for the vehicle that left the scene. At this time, Phoenix police don't have a description of the suspected vehicle.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run should contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (9486377).

