Phoenix Police are investigating after at least one pedestrian was struck by a car on 52nd Street between Greenway Road and Acoma Drive Tuesday morning.

Police said it is a "serious injury" collision involving adults.

North 52nd Street is currently closed from Greenway Road to Acoma Drive. Motorists should avoid the area and use an alternate route. School access may be affected and parents should watch for traffic control in the area.

The condition of those involved is unknown at this time. We will update this story with new information as it becomes available.