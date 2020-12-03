PHOENIX — A pedestrian has serious injuries after they were struck by a car at 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street on Thursday.

The man was taken to a local hospital and officers are speaking with the driver.

The intersection is restricted.

Drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route. We will update this story as additional information becomes available.

