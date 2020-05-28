Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by car in Glendale

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with "serious, life-threatening injuries," police said.

PHOENIX — A pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after they were struck by a car in Glendale early Thursday.

The Glendale Police Department said officers responded to the pedestrian-involved crash just after 2 a.m.

Police said a car driving northbound on 59th Avenue hit the pedestrian, who was in the roadway north of Northern Avenue.

The pedestrian, who was only described as a man, was taken to a local hospital with "serious, life-threatening injuries," police said.

The driver, described as a woman, stayed on scene.

Vehicular crime detectives are investigating.

Police said impairment was not a factor on the driver's part.

59th Avenue was closed in both directions from Northern to Olive avenues.