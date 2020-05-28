Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by car in Glendale

PHOENIX — A pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after they were struck by a car in Glendale early Thursday.
The Glendale Police Department said officers responded to the pedestrian-involved crash just after 2 a.m.
Police said a car driving northbound on 59th Avenue hit the pedestrian, who was in the roadway north of Northern Avenue.
The pedestrian, who was only described as a man, was taken to a local hospital with "serious, life-threatening injuries," police said.
The driver, described as a woman, stayed on scene.
Vehicular crime detectives are investigating.
Police said impairment was not a factor on the driver's part.
59th Avenue was closed in both directions from Northern to Olive avenues.
This is a developing situation. Stay tuned to 12 News for the latest.