PHOENIX — A second pedestrian was killed in the Valley on Thursday.

The Phoenix Police Department said 65-year-old Michael Neathery was trying to cross 27th Avenue mid-block south of Bethany Home Road when he was hit by a car just before 9 p.m.

Neathery was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The 37-year-old man who was driving the 2001 Chevrolet Blazer remained on scene. He told police that he did not see Neathery until just before the crash.

He braked and tried to steer, but was unable to avoid the crash, police said. He did not show signs of impairment.

This investigation is ongoing.

It was the second deadly pedestrian crash in the Valley on Thursday.

The first occurred around 6 a.m. in Scottsdale, when 47-year-old Amy Durgan struck and killed 48-year-old Jason Barnhart while she was allegedly driving under the influence.

She was arrested for DUI.

A third pedestrian-involved crash in the Valley occurred around 11:45 p.m. Thursday, but the pedestrian involved in this incident was not killed.

The Phoenix Police Department said 63-year-old man was driving on Indian School Road westbound near 99th Avenue when he struck a 54-year-old woman who was walking eastbound on the shoulder of the road.

The woman was pushing a shopping cart full of various items of personal property on the road because there is no sidewalk on either side in this area of Indian School Road.

The man turned around after he saw he hit a pedestrian and then called 911 and remained on scene. He was not believed to be impaired.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with numerous injuries. She is in critical condition.

That investigation is also ongoing.

