Pedestrian killed in west Phoenix after hit by truck

PHOENIX — A pedestrian was killed Friday after he was struck by a pickup truck in west Phoenix.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, the man was crossing Grand Avenue at about 4 a.m. when he was hit by a truck hauling a trailer. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital and died from his injuries.

The truck's driver remained at the scene and did not appear to be impaired, Phoenix police said.

Authorities did not disclose the pedestrian's identity.

