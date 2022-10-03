Pedestrian killed in Valley hit-and-run crash, driver apprehended

Phoenix police say the man was killed near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a hit-and-run crash near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road that killed a pedestrian early Monday morning.

The man was found lying on the roadway with obvious signs of trauma, the department said. Firefighters pronounced him deceased at the scene.

Witnesses told police the man was struck by a vehicle that quickly drove off. Investigators later discovered a vehicle in the area with front-end damage and detained its driver.

Police have not yet said whether this driver is facing any criminal charges.

The deceased man's identity has not been disclosed.

Traffic delays may be experienced along Indian School Road between 39th and 45th avenues as police investigate the collision.

