Pedestrian killed in train collision in Surprise, police say

The fatal collision was reported Wednesday near 173rd Avenue and Norwich Drive.

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Surprise police are investigating a collision involving a BNSF train that resulted in the death of a woman.

The fatal collision was reported Wednesday near 173rd Avenue and Norwich Drive. The female pedestrian involved in the incident succumbed to her injuries, police said.

Police are in the midst of investigating the train crash and updates will be published as they become available.

