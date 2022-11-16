25-year-old woman fatally struck by car in south Phoenix, police say

The 25-year-old woman was fatally hit by a car near 31st and Southern avenues. A police officer sustained minor injuries in a separate collision.

PHOENIX — A 25-year-old pedestrian died late Tuesday night after she was struck by a vehicle near 31st and Southern avenues.

Nakita Lupe was pronounced deceased at the scene of the collision after officers arrived at about 11:45 p.m.

The driver stayed on the scene and showed no signs of impairment, Phoenix police said.

During the investigation, another driver crashed into a police vehicle and injured an officer.

Police said the officer was taken to a local hospital where he was seen for minor injuries. The second driver allegedly showed signs of impairment and was booked into jail.

