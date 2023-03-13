Maricopa County Sheriff's Office investigating deadly crash involving pedestrian

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said a pedestrian was hit and killed Monday night in the area of Dysart Road and Glendale Avenue.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in the area of Dysart Road and Glendale Avenue, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said the man was hit while in the middle of the roadway Monday evening.

Dysart Road, both northbound and southbound, is closed from Glendale Avenue to Ocotillo Road due to the incident, according to the sheriff's office. The area will remain closed for several hours.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene following the crash, authorities said.

It is not known if speed, alcohol or drugs are factors that contributed to the crash, according to the sheriff's office.

This is a developing story; additional details will be released as they become available.

