Crash in Phoenix leaves pedestrian dead

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a crash near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road that left a pedestrian dead late Sunday night. As of now, authorities said they don't believe impairment played a part in the crash.
When officers arrived to the area around 10:30 p.m., they found the woman lying in the roadway and a vehicle stopped nearby. First responders pronounced the woman dead on the scene.
The driver of the vehicle that reportedly struck the woman remained on the scene, and didn't show signs of impairment when evaluated, police said.
Detectives learned that the woman had been crossing mid-block on 27th Avenue when she was hit.
The investigation is still underway, and police have not disclosed the woman's identity.
Stay with 12News for more updates.
>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.
Up to Speed
Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.
Deaths on Arizona roads
Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:
- 2011: 825 deaths
- 2012: 821 deaths
- 2013: 844 deaths
- 2014: 774 deaths
- 2015: 895 deaths
- 2016: 952 deaths
- 2017: 1,000 deaths
- 2018: 1,010 deaths
- 2019: 982 deaths
- 2020: 1,057 deaths
ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.
"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.
ADOT's suggestions include:
- Don’t speed or drive aggressively
- Never drive while under the influence of substances
- Avoid distractions while driving
- Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same
- When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over
- Stay extra aware in work zones
- Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous
"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.