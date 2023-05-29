Crash in Phoenix leaves pedestrian dead

Phoenix police said the driver remained on scene after the crash, and didn't show signs of impairment.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a crash near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road that left a pedestrian dead late Sunday night. As of now, authorities said they don't believe impairment played a part in the crash.

When officers arrived to the area around 10:30 p.m., they found the woman lying in the roadway and a vehicle stopped nearby. First responders pronounced the woman dead on the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that reportedly struck the woman remained on the scene, and didn't show signs of impairment when evaluated, police said.

Detectives learned that the woman had been crossing mid-block on 27th Avenue when she was hit.

The investigation is still underway, and police have not disclosed the woman's identity.

Deaths on Arizona roads

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

2012: 821 deaths

2013: 844 deaths

2014: 774 deaths

2015: 895 deaths

2016: 952 deaths

2017: 1,000 deaths

2018: 1,010 deaths

2019: 982 deaths

2020: 1,057 deaths

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous