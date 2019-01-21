PHOENIX - Police are searching for a possible suspect after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run at 79th Avenue and Van Buren early Sunday morning.

According to Phoenix PD, 26-year-old Quintell Coffman was in the roadway for unknown reasons at about 2:36 a.m. Sunday morning when he was hit and killed by a vehicle.

The vehicle, type and model unknown, fled westbound on Van Buren. Police are asking the public for help in finding a suspect vehicle. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish to remain anonymous.