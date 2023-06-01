Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on I-17

The crash occurred Thursday morning and there is no immediate information on the vehicle that hit the pedestrian.

PHOENIX — A pedestrian is dead after a crash on Interstate 17 Thursday, officials said.

The pedestrian was struck near I-17 and Thunderbird Road and died, Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers said. The vehicle involved in the crash left the scene.

There was no immediate information on the description of the vehicle involved in the fatal crash, DPS said. The identity of the pedestrian was also not immediately released.

This is a developing story. We will add more information as it becomes available.

