Pedestrian killed in crash in Phoenix

City police said the man was hit during a crash between two vehicles. Both drivers remained on scene.

PHOENIX — A pedestrian was killed in a crash between two vehicles in Phoenix overnight, the city police department said. Both drivers remained on scene.

The crash happened just before midnight on Thursday near 15th Avenue and Bell Road. When officers arrived on scene, they found a male pedestrian with serious injuries. First responders later pronounced him dead on the scene.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the crash, and expect to have more information later in the day.

