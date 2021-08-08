Pedestrian killed, hit by SUV in Phoenix

The collision occurred at the intersection of 35th Avenue and Thomas Road.

PHOENIX — A pedestrian was killed after he was hit by an SUV in Phoenix on Saturday night, officials said.

Julian Jimenez-Valle, 35, was hit by an SUV near 35th Avenue and Thomas Road around 8:20 p.m.

Witnesses said Jimenez-Valle ran north against the traffic signal when he was hit, police said.

Jimenez-Valle was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead. The driver of the SUV stayed on the scene and talked to officials.

Officials do not believe the driver was impaired.

