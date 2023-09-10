Pedestrian killed in westside hit-and-run

A truck hit a pedestrian, a car and a bus stop before the driver fled the scene, police say.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run on the Glendale-Phoenix border Saturday night.

A truck driving north on 59th Avenue ran a red light and hit a man crossing the street on the south side of Camelback Road. Phoenix police said the truck continued driving into the intersection and hit a car going west on Camelback Road.

The truck then hit a bus stop north of the intersections before stopping. The truck's driver fled the scene and left a woman in the passenger seat, police said.

The driver of the truck was identified, but has not been apprehended.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. The truck's passenger suffered serious but not life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The driver and passenger in the car that was hit suffered minor injuries, but were not taken to the hospital, police said.

