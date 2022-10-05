Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run collision in Phoenix

The 25-year-old died Tuesday night after they were struck by a car near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are attempting to locate the driver suspected of fatally hitting a pedestrian Tuesday night.

The victim, identified as 25-year-old Cedric Martinez, was struck by a vehicle near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road shortly before 11 p.m.

Detectives are in the process investigating the events leading up to the crash. Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.