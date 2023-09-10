Pedestrian killed in Glendale near the Cardinals' stadium

The person walked across State Route 101 last night and was struck by two cars, authorities say.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A pedestrian was killed last night while walking across State Route 101 in Glendale, authorities say.

The person walked across northbound traffic lanes of Loop 101 near Cardinals Way and was struck by a car on Saturday evening, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. The pedestrian was then hit by another car.

The pedestrian sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to DPS.

