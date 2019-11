PHOENIX — A pedestrian has died after being hit by a motorcycle north of 40th Street and Chandler Boulevard Monday night, Phoenix firefighters said.

The motorcycle rider was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

The intersection of Mountain Parkway and Mountain Sky Avenue will be closed for the next several hours while police investigate the crash.

Police said they won't be able to provide more information until Tuesday.

Mountain Parkway and Mountain Sky Avenue intersect north of 40th Street and Chandler Boulevard.

Google Maps