PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash on Tuesday morning.

Just before 6:30 a.m., emergency responders were called to the area of 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road for a reported hit-and-run crash.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. His identity has not yet been released.

Investigators do not have a description of vehicle that fled the scene. This is a developing story. We will add more information as soon as it becomes available.

