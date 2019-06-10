One person is dead following a pedestrian-involved crash that forced part of the Interstate 17 in Phoenix to close on Saturday.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said I-17 northbound was closed due to the crash near Glendale Avenue.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the crash was a "fatal collision involving a pedestrian."

All traffic was being forced to exit at Glendale Avenue.

The southbound lanes were unaffected.

There was no estimated time to reopen the freeway.

No other information was immediately released.

