GLENDALE, Ariz. — A pedestrian was transported to a local hospital in critical condition after being struck by a car near 55th Avenue and Camelback Road, Glendale police said.

Police said a silver SUV was traveling west on Camelback Road when the vehicle struck a pedestrian who was reported jaywalking across the street.

The driver of the SUV remained on the scene and impairment is not a factor, according to police.

Camelback Road will remain closed from 51st to 55th avenue for the investigation.