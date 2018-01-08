PHOENIX — The Phoenix Fire Department said a man is in extremely critical condition after he was involved in a crash with a Valley Metro bus, officials said.

The crash happened at 1st Avenue and Van Buren Streets at around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Phoenix FD.

The man, who fire officials say is 35-years-old, was transported to a local trauma center.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Update your preferences in the 12 News KPNX app for iPhone or for Android to customize the alerts on your phone.

© 2018 KPNX