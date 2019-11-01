SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A pedestrian is in serious condition after a two-car crash in Scottsdale resulted in one vehicle hitting the pedestrian, who was waiting at a crosswalk, Scottsdale PD said.

There were two other people who suffered injuries in the crash. All three patients were transported to a local hospital.

The crash happened at the intersection of Miller Road and Thomas Road and the intersection is expected to be closed in all four directions for the next few hours.

Scottsdale FD

Scottsdale FD

We will update this story with new information as it becomes available.