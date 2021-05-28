Pedestrian hit, killed early Friday in Phoenix

The adult male victim was standing in the turn lane when he was struck by a vehicle.

PHOENIX — A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle early Friday morning in the area of 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Officers arrived on scene about 3:40 a.m., and located an adult male victim who was standing in the turn lane when he was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Bethany Home Road, PPD said.

The pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

While on scene, PPD said officers learned the pedestrian was standing in the turn lane waiting for his girlfriend who had fallen while she was crossing Bethany Home Road.

The driver who was traveling westbound saw the female and was able to avoid striking her but did not see the male pedestrian standing in the turn lane, PPD said.

The driver remained on scene and impairment does not appear to be a factor, PPD said.

Bethany Home Road is closed between 36th and 38th avenues.

