Pedestrian hit by car in Tempe

The man who was hit early Saturday morning is in stable condition at a nearby hospital, police say.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TEMPE, Ariz. — A pedestrian was hit by a car in Tempe, police said.

Tempe police responded to the scene in the area of East University Drive and Mill Avenue at 1:05 a.m. on Oct. 7. While investigating police found that a man was walking northbound against the crosswalk signal and a vehicle traveling westbound hit the man. Everyone involved stayed at the scene, including witnesses, police said.

The pedestrian is in stable condition at a nearby hospital. The identity of the pedestrian or the driver of the car was not released. Tempe police said there is no further information at this time.

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."

Amazon Fire TV: Search for "12 News KPNX" to find the free 12News+ app to add to your account, or have the 12News+ app delivered directly to your Amazon Fire TV through Amazon.com or the Amazon app.

MORE: Subscribe to 12News on YouTube

Up to Speed