PHOENIX — A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle on Interstate 17 Monday night.

The pedestrian appears to have walked into the northbound lanes of I-17 near Jomax Road, the Arizona Department of Public Safety says.

All lanes except the HOV lane are restricted as troopers investigate.

